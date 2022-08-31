LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big things are in the works at Foxwoods! The casino in southeastern Connecticut is planning a massive expansion – its biggest since 2008!

The 85-million dollar project will transform the grand ballroom inside the Grand Pequot Area of the resort. It will feature a 50-thousand square foot gaming space, a luxurious high-limit slot area, two new bars, and a celebrity chef-owned restaurant – that will be revealed later this year.

The new casino is slated to open summer of next year.