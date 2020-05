(WTNH) — It’s still up in the air when the state’s casinos will re-open, but tribal leaders are working around the clock to get ready.

Foxwoods gave ABC’s Nightline an exclusive look inside and their plans to enforce social distancing. Among the ideas: only every other slot machine will be open. Screens are dark on every other machine with the chairs at those spots taken away.

There’s much more on the casino industry’s plans to bounce back.