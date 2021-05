(WTNH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino is preparing to ease their COVID-19 restrictions.

They say they plan to do it cautiously and in alignment wit the state’s restriction rollback.

Foxwoods plans to remove most safety measures with the exception of mask-wearing. They plan to have all slot machines, table games, restaurants, and theaters back open for business.

Advanced cleaning will continue in high-touch areas, and social distancing will continue where appropriate.