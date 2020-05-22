Foxwoods Resort & Casino makes several changes to safely reopen June 1

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– At the Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, you can see every other slot machine is shut off and the cleaning crew is working overtime right now getting ready for the June 1 opening.

Friday we were able to get a tour of the property to see what changes have been made to get ready for that reopening.

Only a quarter of the property will be opened and a third of the workforce will be back. Also as far as hotel rooms go, 200 of the 2,000 will be available.

They’re making a lot of changes because they say they need to keep everyone safe. You also see a lot of hand sanitizers and barriers between players.

“We’ve invited the governor and his team on several occasions to come and walk the property, as we have done today, to see those protocols that we have put in place. We feel that this is one of the safest places in Connecticut when we open on June 1,” said Jason Guyot, Interim CEO & President, SVP of Resort Operations.

Because the restaurants are all take-out only, Foxwoods has actually set aside the Grand Ballroom and social distanced tables so people can bring their food in here and eat.