Foxwoods Resort reopens Grand Theater for live entertainment under strict COVID-19 protocols

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Before you even walk into the Grand Theatre at Foxwoods, you can see and hear about the changes made to allow live entertainment again.

“Masks must be worn at all times,” is part of an announcement which can be heard on the speaker outside the theater.

There is no re-entry and only small wristlets are allowed. No big bags or backpacks.

“Every other row is also blocked off,” explained Monique Sebastian, VP of entertainment and entertainment marketing for Foxwoods.

She showed News 8 the new color coated sections and three seats left empty between parties.

“That’s the minimum seven feet right there,” said Sebastian.

There are also empty rows in front and behind everyone. In those so-called dead rows all of the seats are zip tied so they do not move.

But Foxwoods went one step further. It removed some of the seats so someone sitting in the row behind it can walk through and then out along the empty row.

That way, they do not have to pass by people in their own row who they may not know.

Food and drinks are no longer allowed.

“So people are not… don’t have the tendency to take the mask off or down or things of that nature,” said Sebastian.

Comedian Bob Marley was the first to perform earlier this month and there was plenty of social distancing in the theater which usually seats 3,900. Just a quarter of that is now used.

“We definitely look at artists that fit that 1,100,” said Sebastian.

There are a DJ and trivia to entertain those with early arrival times on their paperless ticket. The DJ, big screens, and colored lights also let people know when it’s their turn to exit. People are dismissed one section at a time.

“They’re not all leaving the same way,” said Sebastian. “So some will leave out the way they came in and some will leave out the side entrances.”

A serious coordinated effort to bring back live performances in a pandemic.