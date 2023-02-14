NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Free bus rides in the state are set to come to an end soon.

Last April, to combat inflation the state made buses fare-free.



That program was extended by Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers during a special session last November, but it will come to an end on March 31st.



However – some lawmakers and transportation advocates are working to find a long-term solution to extend it beyond the march cut-off.