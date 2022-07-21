Conn. (WTNH) — Those who missed the deadline to apply and receive free tuition to any of the 12 Connecticut community colleges this fall are in luck: the deadline has now been extended through August 15.

Prospective students will be able to enroll in either full or part-time classes by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. All Connecticut residents who have never attended college before and obtained either a Connecticut high school diploma or GED are eligible to register for at least six credits with free tuition through Pledge to Advance CT (PACT).

“This is a generous opportunity that isn’t limited by age, what you choose to study, or household income,” Connecticut State President John Maduko, M.D., said in a statement. “It sounds too good to be true, but this is real, and we want everyone to take advantage as a cost-effective way to attend college and boost career prospects.”

Close to 6,000 students have already received free tuition through PACT.

Fall credit classes begin August 29 at the 12 community colleges across the state: Asnuntuck, Capital, Gateway, Houstatonic, Manchester, Middlesex, Naugatuck Valley, Northwestern, Norwalk, Quinebaug Valley, Three Rivers, and Tunxis.

For more information regarding PACT and how to enroll, visit ct.edu/pact.