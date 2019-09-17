Free dental cleanings to be held at Wethersfield Senior Center

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Elders who live in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, or Wethersfield, listen up- you can get a hold of a free dental cleaning on Tuesday if you’re over the age of 60.

The Central Connecticut Health District is holding free dental cleanings for people over the age of 60 if you live in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, or Wethersfield.

The free dental clinic is happening 8:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Wethersfield Senior Center.

If you can’t make it on Tuesday, there will be another free dental clinic on Thursday.

