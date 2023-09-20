WESTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Weston resident, who was one of five Americans released in a prisoner swap with Iran Monday has released a statement following his return to the U.S.

Morad Tahbaz from Weston wrote a statement that was posted to his family’s X account Tuesday night. The statement started off by saying “Freedom is a gift that too many of us take for granted.”

He then went on to say that he is aware that there are many other Americans who continue to be imprisoned, including ones who were arrested alongside him six years ago. He continued by saying that he stands in solidarity with them and their families and that he prays they will be freed soon.

Tahbaz also took time to thank his family, friends and the government for their support throughout this time and for the hard work it took to negotiate the prison deal.

This statement comes after Tahbaz, along with four other Americans were released in exchange for the Biden administration granting clemency to five Iranians and moving $6 billion in a restricted Iranian account, the White House announced.

During a trip to Iran in January 2018, Tahbaz was arrested and convicted of crimes his family and the United States government have said are unfounded. Tahbaz was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Read Tahbaz’s full statement here.