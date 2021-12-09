Freezing rain causes winter weather advisory issued for several Conn. counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Freezing rain and rain can affect the morning commute as a winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford and Litchfield Counties.

According to research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are factors of thousands of crashes every winter.

Here are some tips that Exchange AAA recommends while driving in cold and icy conditions.

Always be prepared and check the weather. If possible, delay your trip if the weather is predicted to be bad.

Make sure to keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, including extra food, water, clothing, blankets, and a flashlight.

Try not to use cruise control while driving on slippery surfaces such as ice and snow, and keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times. To help conserve fuel, only run the engine and heater long enough to remove the hill.

Even if you can drive in bad weather, the AAA recommends staying home and avoiding any unnecessary risks by going out. Only go outside if you need to.

Drive slowly and increase your following distance to five to six seconds. The increase will provide a longer distance if you need to make a sudden stop.

Don’t stop going up a hill and don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered will make your wheels spin. Try to get some inertia on a flat roadway before reaching a hill and let that carry you to a stop.

For more information on driving safely during the winter, head to exchange.aaa.com.