Fresh Air Kids brings NYC kids to CT for summer experiences

(WTNH)–Some kids from New York City will spend the next week or two in Connecticut to experience things they can’t in the Big Apple.

The 7 to 18 year olds arrived in Madison Tuesday afternoon. The Fresh Air Fund brings them here so they can do things like run barefoot in a backyard, ride bikes down country roads and catch fireflies.

The kids will be staying with families in Madison, Guilford, Old Lyme, and Westport. The Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to nearly two million kids since 1877.

