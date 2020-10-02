Friday marks one year since deadly WWII B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport

(WTNH) — We are remembering the victims of the deadly plane crash that happened at Bradley International Airport one year ago.

It was on Oct. 2, 2019, when a vintage WWII era Boeing B-17 crashed. Seven of the 13 people on board were killed.

Bradley tweeted this morning saying, “Today, we solemnly commemorate the one-year anniversary of a tragic day in the history of Bradley International Airport. Please join the Bradley Airport community in a moment of reflection for the victims and their families.”