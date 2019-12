STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — Prestley Blake, the co-founder of Friendly’s ice cream, is donating $10 million to the Saint Francis Foundation.

The money will be used to build a new ambulatory care center at the Johnson Memorial Hospital Enfield Campus in Stafford Springs. It will also be used to renovate a cancer center and other facilities on the campus.

Prestley Blake co-founded Friendly’s ice cream in 1935. The 104-year-old and his wife Helen live in Somers.