Friends of Darien man charged with killing hotel worker in Anguilla fighting to clear his name

(WTNH) — Friends and family of the Darien banker who is charged in the killing of a hotel worker in Anguilla say they are trying to help him get justice; they say he doesn’t deserve to be charged.

In April, Scott Hapgood was vacationing with family at a posh resort in Anguilla when he says 26-year-old hotel worker, Kenny Mitchell, came into their room and tried to rob him at knife-point.

Hapgood grabbed Mitchell and sat on him for nearly 45 minutes until police got there. Mitchell died. Toxicology reports show Mitchell had a potentially lethal dose of cocaine and alcohol in his system and he was out on bond on a rape charge.

Since then, Hapgood had been back in Anguilla to appear in court for preliminary hearings.

His friends and family say his nightmare should be over.

Rebecca Soskin grew up with Scott Hapgood. She is among the growing number of friends and family of the Darien banker who are joining his fight to clear his name.

“Everyday is a struggle, and it’s a living nightmare,” Soskin said of Hapgoods mental state.

“He knows he’s an innocent man. And he wants to clear his name. And he wants to prove that.” – Rebecca Soskin

Tim Kennedy went to college with Hopgood; They’ve been friends for 25 years. He says what is happening in Anguilla is not justice.

“It is unjust and unfair. We think that if it was a fair and just process he would have never been charged, and the charges – if they had been filed – would have long been dropped,” said Kennedy.

Earlier this week on Fox News, Hapgood’s wife asked President Trump for help. The President later tweeted he would be “looking into it.” But so far the family has heard nothing.

“If the president could intervene to make sure this is a just process, we would be grateful,” explained Soskin.

Friends have started a Facebook page, a Go Fund Me, and a petition to try to help Scott Hapgood. He is due back in court in Anguilla November 11th.