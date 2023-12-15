NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Frito Lay has issued a voluntary recall of multiple Quaker Oats granola products due to potential salmonella contamination, the company announced on Thursday.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people who are exposed to salmonella may experience a fever, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.



In rare cases, the infection can get into the bloodstream causing more severe illnesses including arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the CDC.

The products impacted by the recall were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

A full list of recalled products can be found by clicking here.

Customers who have questions on the recall can contact Quaker Consumer Relations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday or at 1-800-492-9322 or www.quakergranolarecall.com.



