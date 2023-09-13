NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Frontier Communications announced on Wednesday that the company is relocating its headquarters from Norwalk, Connecticut to Dallas, Texas.

Frontier is a telecommunications company that delivers high-speed fiber internet, television and phone services to its customers throughout the United States.

A spokesperson for Frontier Communications said the company is expanding its fiber network to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and increase in data usage in the United States.

The relocation is projected to boost the Texas economy by $3.8 million. The move will secure more than 3,000 jobs in the Dallas area within the next decade, officials said.

Frontier is also investing in a 95,000-square-foot office space which will be called the GigaHub in uptown Dallas. The company is spending $1 million per week to improve its fiber-optic network in Dallas to attract businesses including companies in high-tech industries.

“It’s official – Dallas is now home base for Building Gigabit America,” Frontier Communications CEO Nick Jeffery said. “Moving our headquarters to Dallas makes good business sense given the city is already home to hundreds of our corporate employees and sits in the middle of one of our most important fiber markets. With a fast-growing economy and large, diverse pool of talent, Dallas is quickly becoming one of the nation’s top business cities. We’re proud to be part of it.”

A Frontier spokesperson said the company is committed to expanding its fiber network in Connecticut. Officials said the company will maintain a strong presence in the state and will rely on its union workforce to service the homes and businesses that depend on Frontier.