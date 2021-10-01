Frontline state employees request extension of Gov. Lamont’s vaccine mandate deadline

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State employees are requesting a 20-day extension of Governor Lamont’s vaccine mandate that allows for a temporary process of testing in lieu of vaccination at some workplaces.

The compliance deadline is currently Monday at 11:59 p.m. AFT Connecticut put out a press release Friday, saying that strict implementation of his executive order could trigger harmful consequences for workers and those they provide services for.

“As a nurse, I care deeply about the well-being of our patients. We are appalled at Governor Lamont’s failure to take responsibility for staffing shortages accelerated by his administration’s failure to fill critical vacancies,” said Damien Nuzzo, nurse clinical instructor at Connecticut Valley Hospital, in the press release. “Governor Lamont wants to send replacement workers as substitutes for long-term caregivers who have years of rapport with these clients. This is a blatant abuse of power. That simply won’t work and will place both caregivers and patients in danger.”

On Sept. 22, the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) requested a flexible period for compliance after the deadline to allow parties to assess the levels of understaffing and displacement caused by the mandate and make informed decisions about how to cope with this, according to the release.

Though the deadline for compliance was extended to Oct. 4, AFT Connecticut said the state employees represented by unions in SEBAC have not experienced this cooperation from Lamont’s administration.

“Chronic understaffing was already putting patient and caregiver safety at risk long before the pandemic hit,” said Jill Alsgaard, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at UConn Health’s John Dempsey Hospital, in the press release. “Coupled with the expectation of a ‘retirement cliff’ next year, an even larger exodus is coming. The strain of the past 18 months has only made a bad situation worse and, sadly, provided administration an excuse for inaction. I’m about to take on another shift after working 12 hours overnight. I’m willing to do it for my patients and my colleagues, but it’s hardly a sustainable solution.”

The release goes on to say that many workers were placed on the non-compliance list despite attempts to demonstrate compliance with the executive order.

“I’m fully vaxxed and submitted my information months ago. But the state keeps telling me I am not in compliance,” said CSEA President Steve Anderson, an environmental analyst in the Department of Agriculture, in the press release. “The Governor plans to disrupt services and put soldiers to work in state worksites when the real problem is short staffing combined with a poorly executed compliance system.”