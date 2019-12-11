Funeral services being held for killed Ansonia mother, search for 1-year-old Vanessa continues

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The funeral for an Ansonia mother killed in her own home will be held on Wednesday.

43-year-old Christine Holloway was found dead in her home on Myrtle Avenue. Police have been watching the house 24/7 since they found Christine’s body. So far, police have not named a suspect in Holloway’s death or in the disappearance of Vanessa.

Her boyfriend, Vanessa’s father, is behind bars on charges that are not related to this case. Police say he and Vanessa’s family are fully cooperating.

Her one year old daughter, Vanessa, was nowhere to be found. There is still an active Amber Alert for Vanessa. Police have tracked down several leads, but so far no sign of the little girl.

Christine Holloway and daughter, Vanessa Morales



Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Vanessa is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Some businesses in the area are hanging Vanessa’s missing poster in their window.

“A lot of my customers, they’re worried and they’re asking ‘have you heard? Have you heard?’ ” said Munawar Choudhry says, who owns the popular Mobile in Ansonia. “I hope she’s safe though.”

Local business owners are putting up fliers in hopes it will bring baby Vanessa Morales back to her family.

More on the case on @WTNH at noon. pic.twitter.com/jV9GyxmuRN — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) December 10, 2019

Friends and strangers are now coming together to help Holloway’s family pay for funeral costs.

Anyone with information on Vanessa Morales’ whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or the FBI at (800) 225-5324.