Funeral services to be held in Hartford for fallen state police sergeant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl will be laid to rest Thursday after falling in the line of duty.

Just one week ago in Woodbury, he and his cruiser were swept away in floodwaters after storm Ida hit Connecticut, causing flash floods statewide.

Calling hours were held Wednesday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, and funeral services will also be held at Xfinity Theatre Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

Services are being held at the Xfinity Theatre because they are expecting thousands of law enforcement members, not only from Connecticut but from all over New England and the country.

During the service, Sgt. Mohl will receive full State Police honors with the following:

Three rounds of volley fire

Taps will be played

Presentation of flags to family

Trooper One, Trooper Two and NY State Police helicopter will conduct a flyover

Sergeant Mohl is survived by his wife Susan and three children, his three brothers, his two sisters, and his parents. He was a member of the Connecticut State Police for nearly 27 years and was set to retire next year. Read his obituary here.

Anyone interested in donating to support Sergeant Mohl’s family can do so through the Venmo account @CSP-Union or send a check to the Connecticut State Police Union with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.” Donations can be mailed to SGT. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.