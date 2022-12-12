(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country.

The average price in Connecticut is $3.36.

AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump.

“It will be most likely under three dollars by the beginning of next year,” said Frank Mayko, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the aver price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 17 cents from last week and this time last year in Connecticut. The national average is $3.26, which is 14 cents cheaper than last week and 7 cents cheaper form this time last year.

Drivers planning to see loved ones this holiday season appreciate the extra help.

“That’s amazing,” said Jose Berrios. “It’s a big help for us to save.”

Though AAA says there’s no telling exactly what gas will cost on Christmas or New Year, drivers in Southington are already paying $2.79 a gallon.

David Petrucci is an Uber driver who’s expecting more customers through the holidays.

“It’s helping out a lot with the low costs for fuel,” Petrucci said.

