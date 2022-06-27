NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The average gas prices in New Haven have fallen seven cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.81 per gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New Haven was priced at $4.55 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.

In the state, the lowest gas price was found to be $4.36 per gallon while the highest was $5.99, and Connecticut’s average is at $4.83. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally, however, and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

The national price average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to GasBuddy data. Now, that average is about $4.88 per gallon.

In Waterbury, gas prices average at about $4.76 per gallon, which is about 11 cents less than last week. In Bridgeport, prices are down only about six cents from last week, with average prices sitting at $4.86 per gallon.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week […] The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June.”

“Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and [the] risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump,” he added.