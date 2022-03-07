NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout the country as tensions worsen between Russia and Ukraine.

The national average for the price of gas is $4.05 and it has risen by 46.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy data from 11 million weekly price reports from 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The average price for Gasoline in New Haven rose .57 cents per gallon in the last week alone, averaging $4.24 gallons a day, according to Gas Buddy.

The highest gasoline price in the state was $4.95/g while the lowest was $3.53/g. Gas prices in New Haven are currently higher 68.4 cents higher than they were a month ago, and it is 1.48/g higher than it was last year.

The highest gas price in New Haven this week was 4.69/g while the lowest price for gas was $3.95/g, according to data from GasBuddy.

Gas prices in the city of Waterbury have risen to 57.8 cents per gallon from last week’s price of $3.64. Gas is currently priced at $4.22/g.

Below is a list gasoline prices in New Haven and the national average going back ten years from GasBuddy :

March 7, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 7, 2020: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

March 7, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 7, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 7, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 7, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 7, 2013: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

March 7, 2012: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g