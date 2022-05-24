(WTNH) – Gas prices are still soaring across the nation as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

AAA stated that the national average for regular gas is $4.59 a gallon, and here in Connecticut, it’s $4.68. And this holiday weekend, analysts are saying Memorial Day gas prices will be the highest they’ve ever been.

“With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, […] I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year.”

In New Haven, the average gas price has risen approximately 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week alone, according to GasBuddy’s survey of over 229 stations in the area. The price now averages at about $4.64 per gallon at most local gas stations.

In Waterbury, the average price for gas is $4.57 per gallon, and in Bridgeport, the average is $4.66 per gallon.

Despite the skyrocketing prices, there are still ways for travelers to save a few bucks at the tank.

AAA recommends that people use their fuel rewards and available discount programs. For instance, Wawa is offering a 15 cents per gallon discount if you pay using their mobile app now through June 12.

Grocery store chains like Stop and Shop offer Gas Rewards, such as a 10-cent discount which can be applied for every 100 points spent in their stores.

Gas companies also have rewards programs. By looking into your local gas station, you may be able to shave a few cents off per gallon depending on their programs.

Officials also recommend keeping up with vehicle maintenance, so your car isn’t wasting any fuel while on the road. Also, don’t let your car idle, as that will waste valuable gas mileage.

Experts advise that it’s best to drive the speed limit, avoid quick acceleration, and take your foot off the gas early when approaching a stop. That way your car can coast before braking.

Cruise control is another great option to save on gas, especially for those long Memorial Day Weekend road trips.