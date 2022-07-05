NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The average price of gas in New Haven has fallen about nine cents per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey, and now sits at about $4.72 at the pump.

The cheapest gas station in New Haven is currently priced at $4.50 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive was at $5.03, said GasBuddy.

In the state of Connecticut overall, the lowest recorded price was $4.34 at the pump and the highest was at $5.59 per gallon.

Nationally, the price of gas has fallen about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at about $4.78. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

In neighboring areas, GasBuddy stated that Waterbury averaged about $4.68 per gallon, which is down about six cents from last week. In Bridgeport, prices are down to $4.80.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.”

“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” he added.