(WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before.

The average gas prices in New Haven have risen 19.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is almost 62.4 cents per gallon more than a month ago and is $1.77 more than a year ago.

Some of the cheapest recorded gas prices in New Haven were recorded by GasBuddy at $4.63 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.15.

In the state, some of the lowest priced gas was recorded at nearly $4.49 per gallon, while the highest was $6.19. The average is $4.86, according to experts.

The national average for gas prices has risen to about $4.85 per gallon, said GasBuddy, which is about $1.81 more than a year ago.

Diesel prices now stand at $5.62 nationally, according to a survey conducted by GasBuddy.

In other nearby areas, gas prices are also on the rise.

In Waterbury, the average price is $4.79 per gallon, and in Bridgeport, it’s $4.84.

This is not the worst of these soaring prices, though. Experts believe the worst is yet to come.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping […] more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.”

More information on rising gas prices can be found on GasBuddy’s website.