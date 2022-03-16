HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and lawmakers are proposing a gas tax holiday but gas suppliers have a dilemma.

They paid a high price for the gas in the station tanks. If lawmakers suspend the fuel tax, they will lose money.

“We would need a provision in the holiday that says inventory in our tanks is not subject to that reduction, and that’s the problem when you are trying to do what I call a gimmick,” said Michael Fox of Gasoline and Automotive Dealers of America.

To put this into perspective, an average gas station typically has two tanks, a tank for unleaded and a tank for premium. If the excise tax of 25 cents is suspended and those tanks are full, the gas station owner has a financial exposure of $5,000 in taxes. They will not be able to eat the tax as their margins are typically less than the tax.

Retailers say tanks could run dry and create spot outages. The industry is looking for protections and lawmakers are working on it.

“There remains a concern that whatever we do is actually going to be passed onto the consumer,” said State Rep. and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

On the table is shaving off 25 cents on a gallon of gas through the end of June, giving free bus rides for one month and adding a sales tax free week in April.

Republicans want to add in a cut in the diesel tax.

“I’ve asked for diesel to be included, it’s about $25 million. I think it’s important because it helps our local businesses as well,” said State Representative Vin Candelora, the Republican House Minority Leader.

Democrats are open to the idea while Lamont is reportedly against it, saying it targets out-of-state trucks.

In the meantime, prices are coming down.

“The price of oil has gone from about $150 to about $100 dollars a barrel. I want to see that reflected at the pump,” Lamont said.

He says lets focus on the current agreement and talk about other relief later.

“What we want to see is the tax relief actually gets to middle class families across the state of Connecticut. So we’re willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

Lawmakers have up to $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to cover the cost of this package. Ideas that are being negotiated total $90 million.

Lawmakers are also quick to say this is just the opening salvo. There is more relief to come when they put together the tax cut package for the budget later next month.