Conn. (WTNH) — Spring means it’s that time of year — Girl Scout cookie season.

Everyone is on-the-hunt for the beloved cookies. Whether you’re a fan of the classic Thin Mints, savory Tagalongs, or crunchy Samoas, one thing is clear: they’re only here for a few weeks.

Already, the cookies are selling out across Connecticut, and in order to help customers track down their favorite cookies, the Girls Scouts of Connecticut launched a variety of ways to locate a nearby cookie booth via text, phone, and online methods.

The easiest way to track cookies is through the Cookie Finder system on the GSOFCT website. You can support a local troop by entering a zip code and finding a booth sale in your community.

If you’d rather text, you can text the word “cookie” to 59618 and pull up a list of cookie both locations.

Additionally, cookie-lovers can call up CSOFCT’s Customer Care Team to connect with a local troop at (800) 922-2770.

GSOFCT Chief Executive Officer Diana Mahoney said that cookie sales are “critical” for troops and the organization, so they wanted to create a convenience for customers.

“There are plenty of easy ways to feed your Girl Scout Cookie cravings this season and no matter how you choose to get them, you’ll be supporting local Girl Scouts on their mission to make the world a better place,” Mahoney said. “What’s more, all proceeds remain right here in our state so that we can continue to offer a broad range of enriching experiences for girls, that includes travel, outdoor adventures, STEM programming and of course, summer camp.”

Find more information about the GSOFCT cookie program and a booth near you here.