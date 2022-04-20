Conn. (WTNH) — Girl Scouts of Connecticut is seeking ten new leadership roles in cities across the state amid the organization’s various summer programs.

The community outreach program facilitators role is a part-time, temporary position that is community-based. Facilitators are responsible for running a weekly meeting for 12-15 girls at their designated school site.

GSOFCT has 10 open positions in Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Waterbury, New Haven, Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk, and New London. The position offers $25 per hour, and employees must be trained in First Aid and CPR.

Ana Valentin, the director of community outreach and inclusion at GSOFCT, said that although the job is technically listed as a part time and temporary role, the organization has some staff members who’ve been with GSCOFCT for years.

“These exceptional facilitators are community-builders, champions of fun, and role models for what it means to lead with your heart,” Valentin said. “Due to their mentorship, we have had excellent outcomes for girls within our staff-led group.”

GSOFCT aims to create a space where girls can gain courage, confidence, and character through various activities while working with their peers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted some hopes. According to Valentin, more than 80% of girls are stressed about the future and the challenges of the pandemic led to stress, anxiety, and depression among girls.

While last year’s programs focused on STEM-related activities, Valentin said this year will be based around social-emotional issues, with team-building, conflict resolution, and sharing exercises. Of course, there will also be plenty of time for fun.

Those interested in applying for a position with GSOFCT can find more information here.