(WTNH) — Tuesday, Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and a national day of generosity.

The national Giving Tuesday website describes the holiday as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

On Giving Tuesday, people across the country try and give back to their communities and to those in need. Here in Connecticut, there are plenty of organizations that could use your help.

If you’re interested in donating your time or money to a local organization, News 8 has a few options you should consider.

Organizations to donate to in Connecticut:

The Salvation Army

You may recognize them for their shiny red buckets, but the Salvation Army is an easy organization to give back to.

Stationed all over the country, and with plenty of volunteers here in Connecticut, be sure to say your thanks and give what you can to the Salvation Army.

Its mission focuses on the advancement of the Christian religion, education, the relief of poverty, and other charitable objects beneficial to society or the community.

You can donate online here.

The Greater New Haven Cat Project

The Greater New Haven Cat Project’s goal is to help stray cats in need! As the weather gets colder, cats living outside without a home have it harder. This organization is asking for a monetary donation to help them with supplies and other resources for the upcoming winter.

You can donate online here via its website or on Facebook, and you can also see the different donation tiers you can help it reach.

Some of its goals include reaching $55 in donations to get cats their proper vaccines. As the website says, any donation helps, whether it’s $5 or $55!

United Way of Southeastern Connecticut

This organization is dedicated to supporting local health and human service programs in New London County. It enlists volunteers to help it distribute donations among community initiatives.

It organizes food drives, community engagement projects, and more!

This year, the organization’s Giving Tuesday campaign will support Promoting Independence, one of its four impact areas. The goal is that individuals in New London County achieve financial stability.

You can donate online or by texting the keyword “UWGive2022” to 41444.

The Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance

The Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and support to brain tumor patients and caregivers while advancing brain tumor awareness, quality of care, and brain tumor research.

This Giving Tuesday, the organization is attempting to reach $5,000 for its research and programs! You can donate online here.

It will be hosting a “Celebrity Bartending Event” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Kitchen in West Hartford! Come out and support local celebrities as they serve cocktails for a greater cause.

News 8’s own Alyssa Taglia will be behind the bar!

Circle of Care

This group supports families of children with cancer and has been since 2003. They provide emotional and financial assistance to children and families, from the day of diagnosis through treatment and beyond, with various programs and services.

You can click here to donate online.

SPECIAL EDUCATION NETWORK

The Special Education Network of Wilton is dedicated to helping parents of children with special needs become their children’s best advocates throughout the special services process and the transition to college, employment, or other post-secondary pursuits.

You can volunteer your time or donate money online by visiting their website!

The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven is a philanthropic institution that was established in 1928 as the community’s permanent charitable endowment.

Its mission is to inspire, support, inform, listen to and collaborate with the people and organizations of Greater New Haven to build an ever more connected, inclusive, equitable, and philanthropic community, according to its website.

Through this institution, you are encouraged to support any number of New Haven-based programs! You can see a list of places to donate to online.

More options to consider:

There are thousands of worthy organizations that could use your help this Giving Tuesday, in Connecticut and beyond.

If you’re looking for a charitable organization in your community whose cause speaks to you, use this online search engine to find an organization you can support locally in Connecticut.

And in the Greater New Haven area, The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven has set up its own database of amazing programs residents can give back to.

You can also use the Giving Tuesday website to search nationally for organizations in need of support. The website offers ways to give small thanks, such as extra kindness to a neighbor or postal worker, as well as ways to give back on a larger scale.