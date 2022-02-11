GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved pizza shop in Glastonbury is set to close this weekend following effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry’s Pizza, of 363 New London Tpke., shared the news Friday morning that the restaurant will close on Sunday, February 13. In a statement posted to social media, Harry’s said Eric and Crystal took over ownership of the pizza shop after the COVID-19 pandemic already began.

“This pandemic greatly affected the previous owners and Harry’s was to be no more,” the restaurant said. “We heard your cries and took on the reopening of our favorite pizza place. That being said, Covid has still affected us.”

The shop will permanently close this weekend. Harry’s noted that anyone with outstanding gift cards should use them now.

“Barring a miracle, we will not be able to stay open past Sunday,” Harry’s said. “Thank you for all of your love and support over the last year and a half.”