NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?

Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food.

Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine tasting and wearing comfortable shoes. And, of course, the debate over which state has the best potato!

The massive fair, located in West Springfield, Massachusetts, is set to end Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.

Here are some of the top-rated comments:

“Food wise, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Take a lap around first before you find something to start with. Definitely hit the state houses too!” – Sweaty_Conclusion_80

“The Maine potato is just a potato, don’t wait an hour in line for a baked potato.” – murphymc

“If you’re going with someone — split the food, that way you can try more things without getting stuffed.” – murdermaro98

“Download the app and poke around before you go.” – AccentFiend

“Bring money. Lots of it.” – Muffin Mobile643

“Bring cash! Some places don’t accept credit card.” – avemariajmj

“Everyone goes to the Vermont house to get maple syrup…but Massachusetts’ maple syrup is just as good and less expensive.” – kashmir_stg

“Do the State houses as early in the day as possible — they can get packed fast.” -yskoty