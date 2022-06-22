CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – There is no shortage of the world’s leading golf players getting prepared on Wednesday at the start of the Travelers Championship.

Nearly every golfer is out on the practice range at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, preparing for the tournament ahead of them this upcoming weekend.

A few notable names are returning to the game this year, such as Justin Thomas, who is ranked 5th. Thomas returns alongside 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, who is currently ranked 11th in the world.

In preparation for the big day, mastering the short game is a priority for everyone, according to the players.

“I’d say just getting the greens down, they’re pretty fast, they’re faster than I thought and they’re pretty firm as well,” noted Ben James, a Milford native and graduate of the University of Virginia. “[I’m] just trying to figure out where the pins might be and playing breaks. Tee shots are a little tighter than I expected.”

James will tee off on Thursday at 2 p.m. off the first tee.

For defending Travelers Champion Harris English, the road back to Cromwell has been a rocky one.

English is recovering from a surgery he had on his hip in February. During that downtime, English said he had a lot to reflect on regarding last year’s big win.

“Well, this is all some tournament to win. And I don’t know, being back home over the last few months and seeing some of those names on that trophy, it just makes you realize how big the tournament is, how long it’s been around,” he said. “And a lot of legends in this game have won the tournament. So, it’s awesome to be a part of that.”

English is set to tee off at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and the pro-am starts Thursday morning at 7 a.m.