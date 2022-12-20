Conn. (WTNH) — Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023! Whether you are looking to ring-in the New Year with a fancy dinner, singing along to a concert, or a Roaring ’20s dance party, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state on December 31.

Restaurants & Bars

Your favorite local restaurants and bars across the state are holding celebrations with curated menus, specialty drinks, and live music.

Buffett, raffle, & karaoke | Zen Bar, Plainville

Dinner, drinks, & acoustic tunes | Jesse Camilles, Naugatuck

DJ & champagne toast | Deemans Bar & Grill, Naugatuck

DJ, drinks, & food | The Hops Company, Derby

DJ, buffet, & party favors | CBC Hall, South Norwalk

Full menu, specials, and champagne toast | Scotch Plains Tavern, Essex

Italian cuisine & drink specials | Twisted Vine, Derby

Live entertainment & cocktails | Elicit Brewing, Manchester

Live music, food, & drink specials | 1741 Pub & Grill, Middlefield

Mediterranean cuisine by the beach | Village Bistro Restaurant, Milford

New Year’s Bash | River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, Wethersfield

Nighttime celebration, music, & fireworks | Agave Grill, Hartford

NYE dinner specials | B.J. Ryan’s, Norwalk

NYE Open Bar Experience | Barracuda Bistro & Bar, New Haven

Open bar, food, & live music | Notch8, Bethel

Roaring ’20s open bar | The Branford House, Groton

Seasonal dishes for NYE | Terrain Cafe, Westport

Stuffed lobster tails & live music | Soft Tail Cafe & Grill, Durham

Concerts

What better way to ring in the New Year than some live music? Here are some of the most anticipated shows in CT to end 2023.

Back in Black & Aquanett cover bands | Four Seasons by the Lake, Stafford Springs

Duke Deuce | Webster Theater, Hartford

Eagles tribute band | Kinsmen Brewing Co., Milldale

Emo Night CT | The Beeracks, East Haven

King Bolete NYE Bash | Stella Blues, New Haven

Shakedown – Grateful Dead & Beyond | Sugar Hollow Taproom, Danbury

Shameless | Vazzano’s Four Seasons, Stratford

Souls on Fire | Atrium Bar in Foxwoods, Mashantucket

20th Century Kids | The Social Bar & Kitchen, New London

50 Cent | Shrine Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Dance Parties

Galas, glow-in-the-dark parties, and drag shows. Here are a handful of events to help you dance the night away.

Africa-USA Radio dance party | 532 E. Main St., Bridgeport

Back to the ’80s NYE party | Uptown Bar & Eatery, Ansonia

Blacklight Glow Party | Toad’s Place, New Haven

Bollywood dancing & games by American & Indian Fusion | 557 1/2 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia

Cadillac Ranch open dancing | Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Southington

Dance in Rhythm music & hors d’oeuvres | 19 S. Main St., Branford

Drag Show | York Street Cafe, New Haven

NYE Dance Party | Village Bistro Restaurant, Milford

NYE Dance Party | Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, Pawcatuck

Red Light at Lansdowne Pub | Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Roaring 20’s themed gala | Saybrook Point Resort & Casino, Old Saybrook

Single’s dance party | Il Monticello Banquet Facility & Catering, Meriden

The Poprocks 80’s Rockin Eve | Woodbury Brewing Company, Woodbury

Luxury Dinners

Celebrate the end of the year with some exquisite cuisine. These restaurants and facilities are offering more than your average dinner, with several-course meals, champagne toast, and even private tables.

Buffet dinner, DJ, & toast | Anthony’s Lake Club, Danbury

Dinner, dancing, and open bar | Anthony’s Ocean View Fine Catering, New Haven

Dinner, wine & live music on the mountain | Powder Ridge, Middlefield

Gala dinner buffet & desserts | Joey C’s Boathouse, Stratford

Five-course dinner with live jazz & soul tunes | The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic

Four-course dinner & live band | Water’s Edge, Westbrook

Four-course meal & party in the Lounge | Fornarelli’s, Colchester

Open bar & six-course dinner | Off-Shore Restaurant, West Haven

Private table & meal with throwback hits | Millpond Gatherings, Northford

Stationed menu, DJ, & open bar | Cascade Fine Catering, Hamden

Surf & turf, open bar, & dancing | Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville

Surf & turf + open bar | Aria Wedding & Banquet Facility, Prospect

Surf & turf + open bar | Westbrook Elks Lodge, Westbrook

Other Parties & Celebrations

Looking for something a little different? How about a masquerade ball, comedy show, or tattoo shop party?

British Polish American Citizen Club celebration | 541 N. Main St., Bristol

Compassionfest Vegan Potluck | Unitarian Universalist Society, New Haven

Shots in the Dark pool | Racks, Vernon

NYE Bingo | TKB Vernon, Vernon/Rockville

NYE Drag Masquerade | Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe, Hartford

NYE Party on the Concourse | Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Portuguese Cultural Center celebration | 65 Sand Pit Rd., Danbury

Stand-Up Countdown to 2023 | Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury

Tattoo flash event & BYOB party | Fox Den, Wallingford

And of course, if you don’t feel like going out on New Year’s Eve, you can always catch the ball drop on live TV! Tune in to see the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in New York City, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Expect performances from Duran Duran, New Edition, J-hope of BTS, and Jax right in the Big Apple.