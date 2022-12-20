Conn. (WTNH) — Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023! Whether you are looking to ring-in the New Year with a fancy dinner, singing along to a concert, or a Roaring ’20s dance party, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state on December 31.
Restaurants & Bars
Your favorite local restaurants and bars across the state are holding celebrations with curated menus, specialty drinks, and live music.
Buffett, raffle, & karaoke | Zen Bar, Plainville
Dinner, drinks, & acoustic tunes | Jesse Camilles, Naugatuck
DJ & champagne toast | Deemans Bar & Grill, Naugatuck
DJ, drinks, & food | The Hops Company, Derby
DJ, buffet, & party favors | CBC Hall, South Norwalk
Full menu, specials, and champagne toast | Scotch Plains Tavern, Essex
Italian cuisine & drink specials | Twisted Vine, Derby
Live entertainment & cocktails | Elicit Brewing, Manchester
Live music, food, & drink specials | 1741 Pub & Grill, Middlefield
Mediterranean cuisine by the beach | Village Bistro Restaurant, Milford
New Year’s Bash | River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, Wethersfield
Nighttime celebration, music, & fireworks | Agave Grill, Hartford
NYE dinner specials | B.J. Ryan’s, Norwalk
NYE Open Bar Experience | Barracuda Bistro & Bar, New Haven
Open bar, food, & live music | Notch8, Bethel
Roaring ’20s open bar | The Branford House, Groton
Seasonal dishes for NYE | Terrain Cafe, Westport
Stuffed lobster tails & live music | Soft Tail Cafe & Grill, Durham
Concerts
What better way to ring in the New Year than some live music? Here are some of the most anticipated shows in CT to end 2023.
Back in Black & Aquanett cover bands | Four Seasons by the Lake, Stafford Springs
Duke Deuce | Webster Theater, Hartford
Eagles tribute band | Kinsmen Brewing Co., Milldale
Emo Night CT | The Beeracks, East Haven
King Bolete NYE Bash | Stella Blues, New Haven
Shakedown – Grateful Dead & Beyond | Sugar Hollow Taproom, Danbury
Shameless | Vazzano’s Four Seasons, Stratford
Souls on Fire | Atrium Bar in Foxwoods, Mashantucket
20th Century Kids | The Social Bar & Kitchen, New London
50 Cent | Shrine Foxwoods, Mashantucket
Dance Parties
Galas, glow-in-the-dark parties, and drag shows. Here are a handful of events to help you dance the night away.
Africa-USA Radio dance party | 532 E. Main St., Bridgeport
Back to the ’80s NYE party | Uptown Bar & Eatery, Ansonia
Blacklight Glow Party | Toad’s Place, New Haven
Bollywood dancing & games by American & Indian Fusion | 557 1/2 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia
Cadillac Ranch open dancing | Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Southington
Dance in Rhythm music & hors d’oeuvres | 19 S. Main St., Branford
Drag Show | York Street Cafe, New Haven
NYE Dance Party | Village Bistro Restaurant, Milford
NYE Dance Party | Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, Pawcatuck
Red Light at Lansdowne Pub | Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
Roaring 20’s themed gala | Saybrook Point Resort & Casino, Old Saybrook
Single’s dance party | Il Monticello Banquet Facility & Catering, Meriden
The Poprocks 80’s Rockin Eve | Woodbury Brewing Company, Woodbury
Luxury Dinners
Celebrate the end of the year with some exquisite cuisine. These restaurants and facilities are offering more than your average dinner, with several-course meals, champagne toast, and even private tables.
Buffet dinner, DJ, & toast | Anthony’s Lake Club, Danbury
Dinner, dancing, and open bar | Anthony’s Ocean View Fine Catering, New Haven
Dinner, wine & live music on the mountain | Powder Ridge, Middlefield
Gala dinner buffet & desserts | Joey C’s Boathouse, Stratford
Five-course dinner with live jazz & soul tunes | The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic
Four-course dinner & live band | Water’s Edge, Westbrook
Four-course meal & party in the Lounge | Fornarelli’s, Colchester
Open bar & six-course dinner | Off-Shore Restaurant, West Haven
Private table & meal with throwback hits | Millpond Gatherings, Northford
Stationed menu, DJ, & open bar | Cascade Fine Catering, Hamden
Surf & turf, open bar, & dancing | Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville
Surf & turf + open bar | Aria Wedding & Banquet Facility, Prospect
Surf & turf + open bar | Westbrook Elks Lodge, Westbrook
Other Parties & Celebrations
Looking for something a little different? How about a masquerade ball, comedy show, or tattoo shop party?
British Polish American Citizen Club celebration | 541 N. Main St., Bristol
Compassionfest Vegan Potluck | Unitarian Universalist Society, New Haven
Shots in the Dark pool | Racks, Vernon
NYE Bingo | TKB Vernon, Vernon/Rockville
NYE Drag Masquerade | Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe, Hartford
NYE Party on the Concourse | Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
Portuguese Cultural Center celebration | 65 Sand Pit Rd., Danbury
Stand-Up Countdown to 2023 | Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury
Tattoo flash event & BYOB party | Fox Den, Wallingford
And of course, if you don’t feel like going out on New Year’s Eve, you can always catch the ball drop on live TV! Tune in to see the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in New York City, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Expect performances from Duran Duran, New Edition, J-hope of BTS, and Jax right in the Big Apple.