WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, alongside U.S. Representative Jim Hines, announced that Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut will receive a $139,392 grant to assist veterans at risk of homelessness.

The nearly $140,000 grant will help provide occupational training, job search and placement assistance, and other employment-related services to veterans who are experiencing or are at risk of being homeless, according to the senators.

“This grant will change the lives of underserved veterans – providing them with essential services and employment resources to re-enter the workforce,” said Blumenthal.

“We have a responsibility to make sure the brave men and women who selflessly served our country get the support they need,” added Murphy.

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut said that it hopes the skills and resources the grant provides will help veterans overcome barriers to reliable housing and employment.

The program will focus on homeless female veterans and veterans with children, incarcerated veterans, and other veterans experiencing homelessness, officials noted.

The funding is part of more than $57 million awarded to organizations across the country by the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program, according to state officials.