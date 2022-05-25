EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A professor at Goodwin University was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Monday, according to police.

The East Hartford Police Department responded to a complaint from an adult student at the university that 74-year-old Suara Adediran, an adjunct professor at the college, sexually assaulted the student on campus. Police investigated the incident and subsequently arrested Adediran.

Adediran, of Middletown, was charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on June 17.