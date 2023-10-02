SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a fan of the outdoors, then you probably already know about the subject of Monday’s Google Doodle.

The Doodle — the ever-changing Google logo — honored the Appalachian Trail on Monday. Clicking on the link brings the user to a 12-page, interactive slideshow containing fun facts about the trail.

Monday marked the 55th anniversary of the 2,190-mile trail, which snakes through 14 states. That path includes a portion through western Connecticut.

Known to avid hikers as the AT, the trail begins in Georgia and ends in Maine.