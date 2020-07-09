GOP group sues in CT Supreme Court to block use of COVID-19 as exemption for absentee ballot voting in August

Conn. (WTNH) — The use of absentee ballots in this election year is a hot topic. Several lawsuits have been filed. One of them against Connecticut Secretary of the State has been fast-tracked to the State Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs in the case are candidates for Congress. State law allows those running for federal office to file complaints of unfair electoral treatment with the Supreme Court.

Attorney Ben Proto represents four Republican candidates for Congrees in the first and second districts who are suing the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. The group claims the executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont and carried out by Secretary Merrill is unconstitutional.

He said, “At some point, the Constitution has to mean something…Without those Constitutional protections and our government being operated pursuant to the Constitution, then where are we?”

The order allows COVID-19 as an exemption for voters to cast an absentee ballot. Proto added, “Our opinion is the secretary overstepped her ability to change the law.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong argues the plaintiffs are “wrong on the court, wrong on the law and wrong on the governor’s authority.”

Attorney General Tong represents Merrill in the case. He says the governor’s executive order is legal and proper. He filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“I can’t think of anything riskier, frankly, right now then forcing hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters into tiny polling locations, thousands of them around the state on a single day in the middle of August,” remarked Attorney General Tong.

In two weeks, a scheduled virtual hearing will happen with State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson.