Gov. announces launch of digital COVID vaccine card option in Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — People in Connecticut can now store their COVID-19 vaccine cards on their phones. Governor Ned Lamont announced the launch of a digital option Monday afternoon.

It seems simple enough; you can download the card with a QR code to your phone. The new option lets you show proof of vaccination even if you don’t have your card with you.

Gov. Lamont is not mandating the digital health card and says it’ll be up to restaurants, stores, and other public venues if they want to require people to show their status.

But not everyone is sold on the idea, like Republican lawmakers who say they’re concerned about the possibility of personal information being sold to third parties.

Gov. Lamont said, “We got enough real problems. I don’t need people making up problems. Josh was very strong on this. Per the contract, that information is private and will stay that way. Otherwise, they’re breaking the contract.”

COO for the state, Josh Geballe added, “It’s very clear with regard to the Smart Health card that data is very secure. For people who are concerned about this topic they may want to look a little closer at all the other apps on their phone.”