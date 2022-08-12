MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – In honor of national farmers market week, the state is highlighting a recent expansion of food assistance programs that allows for better access to locally grown products.

Governor Lamont visited the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday where nearly 90% of its clients are seniors who rely on these programs for fresh food.

Farmer’s markets are cornerstones for the community and as we all experienced during covid, there were challenges accessing fresh food, and challenges holding onto connections in the community.

Farmers’ markets are a beautiful way to do that.

This year, the state department of agriculture used $200,000 dollars from the American Rescue Plan to expand the “CT fresh match” program. The money allows farmer’s markets to double customer purchases made with snap benefits which are now accepted at many of the state’s markets and farm stands.