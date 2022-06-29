MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont issued a proclamation offering a $25,000 reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a young woman in Middletown in 2012.

According to the Middletown Police Department, hikers discovered the body of a woman inside the drainage tunnel of Miner Falls on Miner Falls Street in Middletown on June 16, 2012.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Diana Eichler from New Britain, the mother of a young girl, according to the authorities.

The Middletown Police Department has continued to investigate the case over the past ten years and has followed up on multiple leads.

The Middletown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the heinous crime and bringing the person responsible to Diana Eichler’s murder to justice. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective C. Iovene at 860-638-4148.