Gov. Lamont activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol as frigid temperatures expected to impact CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced Monday that he is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol through noon Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures expected to impact Connecticut overnight.

The state is forecasted to experience a severe drop in temperatures with strong winds that will bring the wind chill near or below zero starting Monday evening.

The Severe Weather Protocol sets up a system for the state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way’s 211. It also also makes sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold through a network of shelters.

The governor says that the protocol enacts the following actions:

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.