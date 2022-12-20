NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s expected frigid weekend has triggered the state’s severe cold weather protocol, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The decision is based on forecasts predicting below-zero degree wind chills over the weekend. The protocol will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until noon Monday.

“This is the first time this season that we will have a stretch of frigid temperatures this low, and we want to remind everyone that shelters are available throughout Connecticut,” Lamont said in the written announcement.

During a severe weather protocol, state agencies and municipalities coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and shelters so that vulnerable populations are safe.

When activated, the following occur:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

Anyone in need is asked to call 2-1-1 to learn about available services.