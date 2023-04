Conn. (WTNH) — A federal court ruling, released on Friday evening, aims to restrict nationwide access to the abortion drug mifepristone.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will discuss the restriction alongside Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, legislators, medical experts, and advocates.

The press conference is set to take place at 10 a.m. in the State Office Building.

