Gov. Lamont and Public Health Commissioner Gifford express concern over recent COVID-19 outbreaks

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Lamont and Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Deidre Gifford expressed concern Wednesday regarding recent COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the state.

Among examples highlighted in a press release was a June birthday party with around 50 attendees that moved from outdoors to indoors, which resulted in 16 COVID-19 cases the following week. The release said unvaccinated attendees at this party were four times as likely to test positive than those who were vaccinated, with six cases among 33 fully or partially vaccinated vaccines and 10 cases among 13 unvaccinated guests.

The release also cited a summer camp with an outbreak in July, with 13 identified cases among campers out of around 50 campers. The campers are between 11-14 years old and their vaccination status is unknown. Also referenced were 28 CT residents whose COVID-19 cases were connected with an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

DPH is reminding CT residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be outdoors, and indoor gatherings should include masks.

DPH recommends vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people.