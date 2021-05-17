Gov. Lamont announces $1K signing bonus as incentive to get people back to work

Conn. (WTNH) — This is a big week for Connecticut. Most remaining business restrictions will be lifted Wednesday, May 19. That means no more masks for fully vaccinated people in most places. No more curfew for businesses and more.

As the remaining business restrictions will be ending on Wednesday, Governor Lamont announced a new incentive coming next Monday. For those who have been unemployed for some time, a couple of months into a return to work and up to 10,000 individuals will receive a $1,000 signing bonus.

We asked the governor with respect to Wednesday, does it open up more ways for the state to get creative and create additional ways to incentivize the people who have been reluctant to get their shots and get people back working?

“We’ll see. Let’s start and see how this $1,000 signing bonus works, but I think the timing is pretty good. We got the drinks on us, the restaurants are open,” Gov. Ned Lamont. “This is a time when people want to hire. I want to make sure everyone has a full incentive and make it easier for them to get back to work.”

Lamont said with regard to vaccinating the 12-15 year-olds, we are off to a good start.. Twelve percent have already gotten their first shot in the first four days.