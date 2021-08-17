Gov. Lamont announces Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit increasing under new budget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that thousands of low to moderate income working residents in Connecticut will see a significantly larger state tax refund.

This comes as the Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit is scheduled to increase from the rate of 23% of the federal credit to 30.5% this year. The increase was part of the 2022-23 state budget.

“Increasing the rate of the Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the most impactful provisions in the newly enacted state budget because it will provide direct relief to low-to-moderate income workers who are providing for their families,” Governor Lamont said.

To qualify, filers must have eligible earned income and an adjusted gross income that is less than:

$51,464 ($57,414 married filing jointly) with 3 or more qualifying children

$47,915 ($53,865 married filing jointly) with 2 qualifying children

$42,158 ($48,108 married filing jointly) with 1 qualifying child

$15,980 ($21,920 married filing jointly) with no qualifying children

The Connecticut Earned Income Tax credit was created in 2011. The new increase brings Connecticut’s rate higher than the neighboring states of Massachusetts and New York, which are both at 30%.