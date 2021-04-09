Gov. Lamont announces CT state parks to open with some COVID restrictions in place

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have announced that Connecticut’s State Parks and boat launches are planning to return to providing full services to visitors for the 2021 season.

Lots of folks will be looking for outdoor activities as the weather gets nicer. To make sure people have a place to do that, Governor Lamont announced that the state parks will open this spring with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Connecticut has some of the best parks of any state in the country, and the State Parks system provides numerous opportunities across the state to explore the outdoors,” Governor Lamont said in a release. “Enjoying outdoor recreation is not only good for physical health, but also for improving mental health, and I encourage everyone to explore some of the beautiful opportunities our state has to offer, particularly at those smaller, less explored state parks. Connecticut has 110 state parks and 32 state forests, offering plenty of opportunities for recreation.”

“Last year, DEEP’s dedicated staff worked through uncertain and dynamic conditions to support more than 10 million visitors, a record number despite reduced capacity limits at many of our parks, forests, and beaches,” Commissioner Dykes said. “We have applied many lessons learned from last year, and with careful adherence to evolving guidance and a cautious eye on daily indicators, we optimistically, but cautiously, plan to ease limitations and restore access and amenities at many of our valuable outdoor recreation and education locations to provide as much opportunity for outdoor recreation as we safely can.”

There is currently a 200-person limit for outdoor group activities in the state. Most park buildings, museums, nature centers, and other enclosed structures, including restrooms, will be opened on Memorial Day weekend with six feet of social distancing being maintained at all times while inside park buildings, along with mask wearing requirements.

They plan to touch base with Connecticut Department of Public Health to see if any guidelines need to be changed. In June and July, the hope is to be at regular capacity.

