Gov. Lamont announces expansion of CT’s Youth Employment Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — First jobs can be some of the most impactful ones, laying the foundation for our careers ahead.

“I learned a lot about showing up to work, I learned why people did it every day, and the pride they had in the work they were doing,” recounted Governor Ned Lamont.

Gov. Lamont explained it’s important to invest in resources that will help young people thrive now – and in the future.

On Thursday, he announced the expansion of Connecticut’s Youth Employment Program. An additional $2-million, thanks to the CARES Act, brings the total investment to $7.7-million this year.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to help support the youth of Connecticut as they look to join the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “These programs will provide the tools our young people need to succeed by increasing youth leadership and improving both job readiness and economic stability.”

This program provides year-round employment opportunities across the state for thousands of young people, up to the age of 24. The money will be spent to support this program with services, such as transportation and food support.

The expansion is coming at a critical time, as people are looking for summer work and we continue to recover from the pandemic.

Hector Rivera, the CEO of Our Piece of the Pie told News 8, “Our work will not only help youth learn the critical workforce skills needed to become successful adults, [but] it will also provide them with much-needed income so they can support themselves and their families.

This announcement was made at Our Piece of the Pie in Hartford, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth. It’s through these programs and work people said they got the tools they need. They’re hoping more people take advantage of the services being provided.