Gov. Lamont announces expansion of program that helps employers during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the expansion of the state’s Shared Work Program to help employers navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shared Work Program is a program that helps businesses in Connecticut prevent layoffs by allowing companies to temporarily reduce their employees’ hours and use partial unemployment benefits as a supplement to those lost wages.

The expansion of the program will begin the week of October 5 and is administered by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Governor Lamont was joined by Labor Deputy Commissioner Daryle Dudzinski, to make the announcement at Pegasus Manufacturing, a design and engineering firm in Middletown that is participating in the program.

“COVID-19 is impacting businesses all over the world, and we are committed to working with those in Connecticut to lessen the impact and keep their workers employed. This program has helped many companies over the years, and expanding it will allow these workers to keep their jobs, continue earning a paycheck, and help these Connecticut-based companies grow,” said Lamont.

“Over the past six months, Shared Work has benefited more than 24,300 workers from 1340 companies, allowing them to keep their jobs and benefits during a time of economic crisis. Employers like Pegasus Manufacturing have a skilled talent pool they don’t want to lose while waiting for economic recovery. Shared Work helps them temporarily reduce overhead without risking the human capital that makes the business successful,” said Dudzinski.

Companies that are interested in participating in the Shared Work Program must apply with the Connecticut Department of Labor.

For more information on the program and the application process, click here.