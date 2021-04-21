Gov. Lamont announces funding to expand summer learning programs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont announced funding to expand summer learning programs.

The feds have given the state $11 million to host summer enrichment and recreational activities. The plan is to expand access to camps, childcare centers and to ensure all Connecticut kids are exposed to hands-on learning before the next school year.

“It’s going to be there to make up for some learning loss to help people get ready to learn again in the fall. But the kids need a lot more than that. They need friendship, mentors. Doug said going to museums, aquariums and farms, ways they can learn experientially,” said Lamont.

They think that money, along with matching funds from towns, districts and others will fund activities for 72,000 kids.

The governor is calling on the federal government to make these contributions to summer activities permanent to make a more lasting impression on the lives of children.